Suspect dead after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Standoff with armed man near Princeton U. apparently over. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PRINCETON, N.J. --
Authorities in New Jersey say police fatally shot an armed man who holed up in a restaurant near Princeton University during a five-hour standoff with officers.

The attorney general's office says no one else was injured during the confrontation Tuesday at the Panera Bread restaurant across from Princeton's campus.

It was not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m.

Officials say police shot the gunman shortly before 3 p.m. after negotiations to get him to surrender were unsuccessful.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Standoff at Princeton Panera Bread on March 20, 2018. (Credit: Suzannah B. Troy)




His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities shut down Princeton's downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution though the university is on spring break.

Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during the negotiations.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsstandoffprinceton universityswatPrinceton Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings in Effect, Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chester County prepares for impending nor'easter
Couple arrested after baby found dead in Pa. home
SEPTA announces snow plan ahead of Wednesday's storm
Highway restrictions announced ahead of snowstorm
Show More
Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school
Bar owner: St. Joe's student not drunk before disappearance
Brothers ambushed, shot and killed in SW Philly
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2 men fatally shot in car in North Philly ID'd
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school
More Video