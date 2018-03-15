Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities have announced an arrest in last week's hit-and-run incident in Radnor that left a 69-year-old man dead.
30-year-old Kevin Gaughan of Paoli turned himself in at the Radnor Township Municipal Building Thursday morning.
The charges against him were expected to be announced Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on Tuesday March 6 just after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue.
Police say 69-year-old Fred Gitterman was crossing Lancaster Ave when he was struck.
He was taken to Bryn Mawr hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the driver slowed down, but then sped off westbound heading toward West Chester.
