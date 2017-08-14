Suspect in deadly Virginia car ramming due in court

Charlottesville suspect due in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --
An Ohio man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to make his first court appearance.

Col. Martin Kumer, superintendent at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, says 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. has a bond hearing Monday morning.
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into a deadly car crash in Charlottesville that left one protestor dead and several others injured.


Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

Fields has been in custody since Saturday. Jail officials told The Associated Press they don't know if he's obtained an attorney.

Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming.



A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race.

