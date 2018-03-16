Suspect sought for robbing, punching man at Juniata bus stop

Police: Suspect sought for punching and robbing man in Juniata. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a man punched and robbed another man who was waiting for the bus in the city's Juniata section.

They are asking for the public's help in identifying the alleged suspect in this surveillance video while he was inside a nearby store.

Investigators say, on Wednesday, the 57-year-old victim was waiting for a bus on the 1300 block of East Erie Avenue when the suspect punched him in the face several times, knocking him to the ground.

After taking the victim's SEPTA card, house keys, and seven dollars, the suspect took off.

If you know who he is, contact the police.

