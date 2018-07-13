Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane

Pictured: Man sought for sex assault of 71-year-old woman in East Oak Lane.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say broke into an East Oak Lane home and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman.It happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of North 11th Street.Investigators say the man seen in this surveillance video found the 71-year-old woman asleep on the couch and assaulted her.The suspect ran away when the woman began to scream.Police say the man was also captured on surveillance video attempted to gain access to additional properties in the area, along with several vehicles.The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male between 18 and 24 years of age with a thin build, braided hair tied into a small bun on the back of the head, and a goatee with a light mustache.He was wearing a t-shirt with a logo of a boxer and wording on the back, cargo shorts, and sneakers.He also had tattoos visible on his right bicep and left forearm.Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.