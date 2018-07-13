Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia police: Man sexually assaulted woman, 71, in East Oak Lane. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say broke into an East Oak Lane home and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of North 11th Street.

Investigators say the man seen in this surveillance video found the 71-year-old woman asleep on the couch and assaulted her.

The suspect ran away when the woman began to scream.

Police say the man was also captured on surveillance video attempted to gain access to additional properties in the area, along with several vehicles.

Pictured: Man sought for sex assault of 71-year-old woman in East Oak Lane.



The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male between 18 and 24 years of age with a thin build, braided hair tied into a small bun on the back of the head, and a goatee with a light mustache.

He was wearing a t-shirt with a logo of a boxer and wording on the back, cargo shorts, and sneakers.

He also had tattoos visible on his right bicep and left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssex assaultNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Philly developer killed in stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
ESPN sources: Chase Utley to announce retirement
Resident critical, officer injured in 3-alarm Horsham fire
LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend in 911 call: "My face is demolished"
Child dies from fall, police question time it took for 911 call
Mueller indicts 12 Russian intel officers for hacking Democrats
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
Show More
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
McDonald's salads possibly linked to parasite, 100 sickened
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day
Wildwood Crest police investigating rental scams
More News