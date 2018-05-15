Suspect sought in 7-Eleven robbery in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

It happened on Sunday, May 6, 2018, around 12:45 a.m. at the store located at 6767 North 5th Street.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at a 30-year-old male employee.

They say the suspected demanded money from the cash register and then fled the store.

There were no shots fired, and the store employee was not hurt.

The armed suspect is described as a black male, late 20 to mid 30 years-of-age, athletic build, wearing a dark knit hat, maroon t-shirt with an unknown logo on the front, blue jeans with worn spots front, and back and brown Timberland style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberyarmed robbery7-ElevenNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News