Suspect sought in gas stations, church burglaries in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Philly police officer pleads guilty in animal cruelty case. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police in Northeast Philadelphia is asking the public to help them find a thief who targeted two gas stations and a church within 10 minutes, last Friday.

Surveillance video from inside the 7-Eleven on the 3200 block of Byberry Road, at 3 a.m. on March 9.

The masked gunman demanded money from the worker and took off in a Nissan.

Police say five minutes earlier, the same man tried and failed to rob a Sunoco station on Woodhaven Road.

Several minutes after robbing the 7-Eleven, the gunman broke into Saint Anselm's Church, half a mile away, and stole a donation box.

If you have any information on the string of thefts, contact Northeast Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newschurchburglary7-ElevenNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Multiple' fatalities after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders
Assault charges dropped in Penn State hazing death
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Trump company subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Former Philly officer pleads guilty in animal cruelty case
Show More
Serious crash on Black Horse Pike in Monroe Twp.
Officials: Fmr. NJ teacher admits to upskirt videos
Shoplifters caught on camera in NJ
US imposes sanctions on Russians for US election meddling
225 Pennridge students to get detention over walkouts
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Serious crash on Black Horse Pike in Monroe Twp.
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders
More Video