Suspect sought in violent robbery in Center City

Suspect sought in violent robbery in Center City. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 17, 2017. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for the thief who they say committed a violent robbery in Center City, and all over a few cans of Red Bull.

Investigators say he walked into a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Market Street early this month.

The suspect then grabbed several cans of the energy drink, and placed them in a bag, police say.

The clerk then tried to confront him, and he allegedly pulled a razor-type knife, and began to threaten the employee.

The suspect finally ran off, and no one was hurt.
