Suspect sought in violent robbery in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for the thief who they say committed a violent robbery in Center City, and all over a few cans of Red Bull.
Investigators say he walked into a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Market Street early this month.
The suspect then grabbed several cans of the energy drink, and placed them in a bag, police say.
The clerk then tried to confront him, and he allegedly pulled a razor-type knife, and began to threaten the employee.
The suspect finally ran off, and no one was hurt.
