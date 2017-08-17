Suspect sought in violent robbery in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for the thief who they say committed a violent robbery in Center City, and all over a few cans of Red Bull.Investigators say he walked into a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Market Street early this month.The suspect then grabbed several cans of the energy drink, and placed them in a bag, police say.The clerk then tried to confront him, and he allegedly pulled a razor-type knife, and began to threaten the employee.The suspect finally ran off, and no one was hurt.----------