ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --The suspect wanted for a triple shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania that killed a 16-year-old girl has turned himself in to police.
Investigators say 36-year-old Antwan Washington surrendered late Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Street.
Officers responded to the scene and found three victims.
Sixteen-year-old Carolina Monsanto of Allentown died a short time later at the hospital.
Police say the two other victims remain in stable condition.
