Suspect surrenders in Allentown triple shooting that killed teen

Suspect in deadly Allentown shooting surrenders. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
The suspect wanted for a triple shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania that killed a 16-year-old girl has turned himself in to police.

Investigators say 36-year-old Antwan Washington surrendered late Thursday night.

Antwan Washington



The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found three victims.

Sixteen-year-old Carolina Monsanto of Allentown died a short time later at the hospital.

Carolina Monsanto


Police say the two other victims remain in stable condition.
