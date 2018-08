Antwan Washington

Carolina Monsanto

The suspect wanted for a triple shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania that killed a 16-year-old girl has turned himself in to police.Investigators say 36-year-old Antwan Washington surrendered late Thursday night.The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Street.Officers responded to the scene and found three victims. Sixteen-year-old Carolina Monsanto of Allentown died a short time later at the hospital.Police say the two other victims remain in stable condition.