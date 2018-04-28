Officials at the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit say an assailant who was luring young boys into his car and sexually assaulting them went underground for months - but now he has resurfaced.They are urging parents to warn their kids about getting into cars with strangers.Captain Mark Burgmann said, "Everybody should be aware. Listen, there are predators out there!"The latest incident happened Thursday morning in the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Police say a 12-year-old boy who was walking to school was approached by a heavy-set black man in his 30s who used the name "Malik."The suspect pulled up in a burgundy Subaru and asked the boy if he wanted to make some money pumping gasoline for him.The child said yes and got in the car."While they were driving, (he) pulled out his cell phone and began to show our 12-year-old victim pornographic videos," said Burgmann. "While they were riding around, he indecently assaulted the male."Some 10-15 minutes later, he dropped the boy off where he picked him up.Police say this is the same man who lured five other boys and young men into cars using the same M.O., offering them money to pump his gas in incidents dating back to May 9 of last year.There were three other incidents in the month of November.The luring incidents took place in various sections of the city."When I read (about the latest incident) this morning, it was clear to me it's the same individual committing all of these," said Burgmann. "The most alarming thing about this is, he's not going to stop... not going to stop at all."In the prior incidents, the assailant was driving a silver or black car.In this latest case, police say he was driving a burgundy Subaru Outback with tinted windows and a bandana on the steering wheel.Residents where the latest incident happened are understandably alarmed.Tyrone Tucker of Southwest Philadelphia said, "That's sick. That's sick. That's the worst thing I've heard all day. The pervert should be locked up and booked to the fullest extent of the law."Edward Brown of Southwest Philadelphia added, "If I catch him myself, I'll hurt him because kids are innocent. They don't deserve that."Timothy Darden said, "I hope he gets captured. I hope he gets plenty of time. And the parents need to be walking with their children more."Police are working to obtain surveillance video of the car used in the latest incident.In the meantime, they implore parents to warn their kids not to get into cars with strangers.------