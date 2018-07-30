U.S. & WORLD

Suspected dating app killer who refused to leave cell to appear in court

Suspected dating app killer in custody. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A man suspected of using dating apps to commit murder and a string of assaults, on both coasts, refused to leave his cell to appear in court last week.

A judge has signed an extraction order to ensure 27-year-old Danuel Drayton is in a California courtroom on Monday.

Drayton was arrested in a North Hollywood hotel room, where he was holding a woman captive.

Drayton is also suspected in the murder of a woman from Queens and of raping a woman in Brooklyn.

