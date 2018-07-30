A man suspected of using dating apps to commit murder and a string of assaults, on both coasts, refused to leave his cell to appear in court last week.
A judge has signed an extraction order to ensure 27-year-old Danuel Drayton is in a California courtroom on Monday.
Drayton was arrested in a North Hollywood hotel room, where he was holding a woman captive.
Drayton is also suspected in the murder of a woman from Queens and of raping a woman in Brooklyn.
