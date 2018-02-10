Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car

Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are searching for a pair of bandits, who ransacked a car and got away with Super Bowl tickets.

Police say the car was parked at a garage on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue in Northern Liberties on January 26.

The men were seen roaming the garage before allegedly swiping nearly $4,800 worth of items, including the tickets to the game, Michael Kors boots, a Louis Vuitton purse and some cash.

Related Topics:
philly newsrobberycar theft
