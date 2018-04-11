  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony

Suspects sought for restaurant robbery in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for two men, who were captured on surveillance video robbing a South Philadelphia restaurant.

Investigators say the suspects parked in a gas station across the street from the Talk of The Town Restaurant on Broad Street.

Police say one man went in and took the cash register then fled the restaurant.

A few days later, an employee of the restaurant spotted the truck parked along a nearby street and took pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsburglaryrestaurantrobberySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row
Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs
Ryan bows out: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Zuckerberg: Social media regulation 'inevitable'
Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Show More
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Philly to name street after Joe Frazier
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
More News