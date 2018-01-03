Suspects sought for stealing $600 in coins from Olney store

Suspects sought for store burglary in Olney. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 3, 2018. (WPVI)

OLNEY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for three men who are wanted for breaking into a store in the city's Olney section.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video lingering round the store.

Investigators say they got in the store through the basement doors.

The trio allegedly took a plastic jar containing $600 in coins.

Police say they also took 70 packs of cigarettes, six boxes of cigars, security equipment and a laptop.
