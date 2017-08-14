SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up cigarette in Florida

( Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Florida --
A Florida woman sparked an explosion of a propane barbecue grill being transported in her SUV when police say she lit up a cigarette.

Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbecue at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Lane says the woman and her husband were burned and their sports utility vehicle was severely damaged. The couple's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
grillingexplosioncigarettesu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
5 people shot after Mantua block party
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Show More
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos