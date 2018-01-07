SUV snaps utility pole following crash in Delco

Firefighters were on the scene of a crash in Aston, Delaware County Sunday night.It happened just before 6:30 p.m. along the 5500 block of Pennell Road.Authorities said the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a utility pole, snapping the pole in half and trapping the driver inside the car, as live wires were surrounding the vehicle.Fire officials said nearby Barnaby's was also impacted, as patrons could not leave the restaurant because of the live wires.PECO responded and shut the power off and the driver was rescued according to fire officials on scene.No word on what caused the crash.----------