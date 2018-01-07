  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

SUV snaps utility pole following crash in Delco

EMBED </>More Videos

SUV crashes into utility pole in Aston: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 7, 2018 (WPVI)

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters were on the scene of a crash in Aston, Delaware County Sunday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. along the 5500 block of Pennell Road.

Authorities said the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a utility pole, snapping the pole in half and trapping the driver inside the car, as live wires were surrounding the vehicle.

Fire officials said nearby Barnaby's was also impacted, as patrons could not leave the restaurant because of the live wires.

PECO responded and shut the power off and the driver was rescued according to fire officials on scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Multiple water main breaks plague city
Juniata Park Academy closed Monday
Search for missing Penn student in Southern California
Investigation continues in deadly North Philadelphia fire
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
AccuWeather: Wintry Mix Monday Night
Fire destroys Salem Co home
Police: Teen shot in Chester
Show More
Vine St. Expwy. back open after icing problem
3-alarm fire damages warehouse in Shamong Twp., N.J.
Trump pushes back over mental fitness, calls himself 'very stable genius'
Oyster Creek nuclear plant normal after 'unusual event'
Tolls increase today on Pennsylvania Turnpike
More News
Top Video
3-alarm fire damages warehouse in Shamong Twp., N.J.
Vine St. Expwy. back open after icing problem
Oyster Creek nuclear plant normal after 'unusual event'
Colleagues mourn fallen firefighter in Strawberry Mansion
More Video