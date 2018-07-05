Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean in Surf City, New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

SURF CITY, N.J. --
A swimmer who was unconscious when he was pulled from ocean waters off the southern New Jersey coast has died.

Surf City police were notified around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday that the 55-year-old man was in distress.

Lifeguards were able to get the man out of the water and performed CPR on him. He was then taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The man's name has not been released.

Authorities say rip currents were reported in the area when the drowning occurred.

Another swimmer was also pulled from the water around the same time. The 40-year-old man was alert when emergency responders arrived and took him to a hospital, but further details on his condition were not released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newswater rescuedrowningSurf City Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News