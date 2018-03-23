BILL COSBY

T-shirts, flowers showing support banned at Bill Cosby retrial

Shown is the Montgomery County Courthouse during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA --
People attending Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial won't be allowed in with T-shirts, flowers and other items that show support for one side or the other.

The trial judge issued the ban Thursday. Cosby's lawyers argued the items could influence jurors.

Some of Cosby's accusers wore "We Stand in Truth" badges to the first trial. Others carried bouquets of pink gladioli to express solidarity with the many women who say the comedian had drugged and molested them.

They're now banned.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. It's the only allegation against him to lead to criminal charges.

His first trial ended in a hung jury. Jury selection in the retrial starts April 2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbysex assault
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BILL COSBY
Cosby wants judge ousted over wife's sex-assault advocacy
Judge moves Bill Cosby jury selection to April 2
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Cosby charges remain as lawyers fight to limit testimony
More bill cosby
Top Stories
Son of 90-year-old homeowner killed in Camden fire
Scene cleared after suspicious activity reported in Center City
Teen girl shot in Maryland high school has died
President Trump says he's signed $1.3T budget bill
Hostage-taker in France kills 3; shot dead by police
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
All clear after fiery dump truck crash on Pa. Turnpike
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
Show More
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in York, Pa. collapse
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
Jim Gardner speaks with PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro
AccuWeather: Brisk and Chilly, More Melting Today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos