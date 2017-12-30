  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Taxi driver critical after losing control of vehicle in Collingswood

Taxi driver critical after losing control of vehicle in Collingswood. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 30, 2017. (WPVI)

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A taxi driver was seriously hurt in an accident in Camden County.

Police say the driver of a Five Star Taxi from Philadelphia lost control in the eastbound lanes of the White Horse Pike, near Collings Avenue in Collingswood just after midnight.

The vehicle hit a tree before spinning out and trapping the driver inside.

He was freed and taken to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition.

