Taxi driver critical after losing control of vehicle in Collingswood

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --A taxi driver was seriously hurt in an accident in Camden County.
Police say the driver of a Five Star Taxi from Philadelphia lost control in the eastbound lanes of the White Horse Pike, near Collings Avenue in Collingswood just after midnight.
The vehicle hit a tree before spinning out and trapping the driver inside.
He was freed and taken to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition.
