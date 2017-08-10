Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2287287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2017.

Taylor Swift has taken the witness stand in her lawsuit claiming she was groped by a radio host.Swift has testified that "it was a definite grab. A very long grab."David Mueller sued Swift and others on her team, claiming they cost him his job and is seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault, and is asking for a symbolic $1 judgment.Swift's lawyers have said she does not know Mueller and has no incentive to target him or to fabricate a story.The case is being tried in federal court under a law allowing the proceeding when the parties live in separate states and the dispute involves a damages claim higher than $75,000.----------