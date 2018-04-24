CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: DIY smartphone screen repair kits

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By
PHILADELPHIA --
Sooner or later it happens to the best of us: Your smartphone screen cracks. A professional replacement can be expensive, but there's other ways to help.

There are some cheaper DIY repair kits, but do they work? Consumer Reports put them to the test to see how easy it is to go from shattered to smooth.

Cracked phone screens are annoying, and sooner or later many of them need to be fixed. If your phone isn't under warranty, older, or both - paying to fix it might not seem worth it.

"It would have cost me $129 dollars to get the screen of an iPhone 6 repaired at the Apple store," said Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

Consumer Reports' Bree Fowler writes about smartphones. She wanted to try a few DIY screen repair kits to see how they work.

So, Bree rounded up some cracked iPhone 6's and fixed them for about $50-bucks. But she warns, "It was actually really hard."

What does it really take to fix your own screen? A lot of patience, and some skill.

In addition to removing the screen, you need to disconnect the home button, camera, sensors, and microphone. Not to mention, melt adhesive with a hair dryer without damaging the phone.

Bree successfully did all of that, but what about when it comes to those really tiny screws?

"They were stripped. I mean anyone who's built anything or taken anything apart knows how aggravating stripped screws can be, but imagine having to deal with those screws and having them be nearly microscopic size," she said.

However, she ended up with a dark, shadowy image in the upper left corner of the screen. The phone works but it's not the same.

"To me, the hours that I put into this - the aggravation and the stress - it just wasn't worth it," said Bree.

Consumer Reports' take - fix at your own risk! If you want to save money on an older phone and you're up for a challenge, these kits can give you everything you need.

The kits Consumer Reports used are available online.

The iCracked repair kit is from a smartphone repair company and runs about $50 dollars. The other kits - URepair and the RSTH - both cost between $40 and $45 dollars and are available on Amazon.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumersaving with 6abcsmartphonescellphoneconsumer reports
CONSUMER
What's the Deal: Earn gift cards and credits on trade-ins
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Freebie Friday: Soft pretzels, science events, national park admission
Consumer Reports: How Facebook tracks your activity across the web
More consumer
TECHNOLOGY
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
You can stay in first ever luxury space hotel for a price
More Technology
Top Stories
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, caretaker in custody
Nurse's aide describes final hours of H.R. McMaster's father
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
Police: No danger to Radnor Twp. community after bodies found
Boys knock door-to-door during raging fire, 50 displaced
Person of interest in Philadelphia van shooting surrenders
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Show More
Philadelphia Airport job fair at Liacouras Center
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
Shooting victim found in McDonald's parking lot
Pennsauken car fire under investigation
Tesla crashes into gym, nearly hits man stepping off treadmill
More News