Facebook losing young users to Snapchat

According to new research, Facebook is losing young users faster than ever to Snapchat.According to the new numbers, less than half of internet users in the U.S., ages 12 to 17, will use Facebook this year.And the social networking giant can no longer rely on its other big moneymaker, Instagram, to help keep its audience younger.Instagram is estimated to lose two million users this year.Snapchat is estimated to gain 1.9 million users.