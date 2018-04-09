FACEBOOK

Facebook will tell you on Monday if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
As part of its sweeping privacy updates following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook will soon disclose to users if the embattled data firm accessed their data.

On Monday, April 9, Facebook will add a link to the top of each user's news feed letting them know whether or not their information may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly misused user data obtained through a third-party quiz app. The company, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reportedly used that information to build psychological profiles used to target voters with ads.

According to chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, Facebook estimates that Cambridge Analytica's practices impacted 87 million users, a figure that has risen several times since news of the scandal first broke. The majority of the impacted users are in the United States.

Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement last week that it only had data from 30 million users.

Even if your data was not accessed by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook will show you the third-party apps you have authorized to use your information and provide the option to de-authorize apps you no longer wish to have access.

Facebook is also cutting back what information is shared with third parties through Facebook events, groups and pages as well as updating login, search and account recovery procedures as they relate to third-party apps. A full list of changes can be found on Facebook's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookinternet2016 electionsecurity
FACEBOOK
Police: Facebook user posts confession after mom, friend found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
Feds seize Backpage.com, websites in enforcement action
What's the Deal: Saving serious cash on used cell phones
Panera data breach affected 10K customers
More Technology
Top Stories
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby, taken into custody
Police: Facebook user posts confession after mom, friend found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Still Chilly Today
Teen shot on Easter Sunday remembered
Students on spring break injured when bus strikes overpass
Driver flees traffic stop, flips car onto basketball court
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
La Salle hires former Villanova assistant coach to lead men's basketball team
PennDOT to repair potholes on 50 state highways
Man, 50, injured in West Philadelphia fire
Family escapes Frankford fire
More News