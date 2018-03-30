TECHNOLOGY

7 incredible facts about Apple's origins

The revolutionary computer company would go on to change the world. (Tom Munnecke/Getty)

On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed Apple Computer out of Job's garage in Los Altos, Calif. The two geniuses joined forces to sell Wozniak's invention, the Apple I, but neither had any idea that the hobbyist machine would soon birth the global personal computer market.


But did you know there was a third co-founder who sold his stake too early? Check out the video above for some incredible facts surrounding the origins of Apple.
