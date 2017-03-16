TECHNOLOGY

Hushme voice mask lets you talk privately in public

If you've ever tried to have a private conversation in a crowded, public place and found it really uncomfortable, there's a new device that says you can have your privacy. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you've ever tried to have a private conversation in a crowded, public place and found it really uncomfortable, there's a new device that says you can have your privacy.

The device promises no one will hear you - but you might look a little awkward.

It's called Hushme, a sort of high tech muzzle, and it's a personal acoustic device billed as the "world's first voice mask for mobile phones."

You get the Bluetooth earbuds and then close the device around your face while talking into a built-in microphone.

It's the brainchild of a Ukranian engineer and was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas.

The Hushme will cost about $200 dollars when it hits the market.

