TECHNOLOGY

New emojis coming to a phone near you

EMBED </>More Videos

New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --
New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

There are 157 new choices.

The website Emojipedia created preview images to show how the emojis may look when they're released.

You can see options for red hair, curly hair, and baldness.

More animals are being added-including a kangaroo, a swan, and a lobster.

The final release is scheduled for June, and new emoji will typically start showing up on mobile phones in August or September.

RELATED: The most popular emojis


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
technologyemojiscellphonedistractiontext messagestextingbuzzworthytrendingwatercoolergadgets
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The most popular emoji
TECHNOLOGY
There's now a library in space that could last millions of years
Facebook testing 'downvote' option after users plea for 'dislike' button
Facebook says it's not limiting your feed to 26 friends
Drone has frightening apparent close call with jet
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain
Flooded roadways possible during Sunday drives
2 killed in West Goshen Township crash
Culture of fear? Lane Johnson critiques Patriot Way
Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow
3 dead, 4 injured after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon National Park
Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Show More
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
Funeral for Rasual Butler at La Salle University
More News
Top Video
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
More Video