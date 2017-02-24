New technology promises to help make parenting more hands-free

Parenting is not for the faint of heart, especially those first few sleepless months.But in this tech age of apps and smart-everything, moms and dads now have a host of hands-free helpers to outsource some of their duties - except, of course, those diaper changes.However, the new crop of gadgets is raising some eyebrows. Are they genius or too hands off? You decide.First, Dr. Harvey Karp of "The Happiest Baby" fame says he knows what babies need to sleep through the night and now he's selling a bassinet to do the work for you.For about $1,100 the SNOO activates sounds and motions to soothe a fuzzy baby, leaving mom and dad cozy in their bed. It just doesn't feed your baby or change diapers.Octopus by Joy is a smart watch that teaches kids how to do basic things like brush their teeth. It also tells them when to wake up, have breakfast, get dressed, do chores - pretty much everything they usually need to be reminded to do.The Woobo sort of does the same thing, but also texts parents when kids complete their tasks.Finally, Mattel is about to launch a new monitor called Aristotle, which acts like a digital assistant that you control with an app.All of the companies insist the devices are secure but this new age of tech parenting has sparked an interesting debate.------