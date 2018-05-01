Plastic surgery games under fire by parents, doctors

Eye lifts, nose jobs, lip injections -- there's a new crop of apps and games aimed at kids as young as eight, which challenges them to perform invasive, extensive plastic surgery on girls.And there's a new push to get them off the app stores, with critics calling them dangerous for both young people and society as a whole.Many of them were created by Bravo Kids Media and have names like Face Surgery Simulator, High School Clinic Affair, and Princess Plastic Surgery.The player gets to perform the surgery to make the subject pretty with incisions and injections.A number of parents and doctors and researchers call them alarming and uncomfortable.Apple has already removed those cosmetic surgery games for kids from its app store.There's also a petition right now on change.org from Endangered Bodies, which promotes positive body image. Their hashtag: #SurgeryIsNotAGame.-----