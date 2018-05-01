TECHNOLOGY

Plastic surgery games under fire by parents, doctors

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Eye lifts, nose jobs, lip injections -- there's a new crop of apps and games aimed at kids as young as eight, which challenges them to perform invasive, extensive plastic surgery on girls.

And there's a new push to get them off the app stores, with critics calling them dangerous for both young people and society as a whole.

Many of them were created by Bravo Kids Media and have names like Face Surgery Simulator, High School Clinic Affair, and Princess Plastic Surgery.

The player gets to perform the surgery to make the subject pretty with incisions and injections.

A number of parents and doctors and researchers call them alarming and uncomfortable.

Apple has already removed those cosmetic surgery games for kids from its app store.

There's also a petition right now on change.org from Endangered Bodies, which promotes positive body image. Their hashtag: #SurgeryIsNotAGame.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappstechnologychildrenparentingbuzzworthybig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot
Consumer Reports: Converting film and VHS footage to digital
More Technology
Top Stories
Young couple murdered in their Churchville home
2 charged in death of Phoenixville High School student
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Trump honors crew of ill-fated Southwest flight
AG releases findings from Penn State frat death investigation
Parents seek answers in death of marine son in SW Philly
Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. open
Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.
Show More
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
AccuWeather: Unseasonably Warm Start to May; Gets Hot Later this Week
Area enjoys a long-awaited weather warm-up
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
More News