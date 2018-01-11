TECHNOLOGY

Power outage stalls CES in Las Vegas

The central hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center is evacuated after a power outage during CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAS VEGAS --
What happens to all those internet-connected refrigerators, robots and other devices when the power goes out?

Thousands of people attending the world's biggest consumer technology show got a chance to test the battery life of the latest gadgets Wednesday when some showrooms and hallways went dark inside the vast Las Vegas Convention Center.

Power went out for about two hours at the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas. Sony, Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm and LG are among the companies with bigger booths in the convention center's Central Hall, the area that was most affected and evacuated during the blackout. Some meeting rooms in South Hall also lost power.



Dozens of reporters queued quietly for lunch boxes in a darkened press room in South Hall. The room was dimly lit thanks to emergency overhead lights and the glow of laptops running on battery power.

Rick Rohmer, a product engineer with electrical-systems specialist Legrand, said the power outage affected only part of a booth for Qi, a consortium of companies that make wireless chargers. Most of its display was lit as hundreds of attendees passed by in the dark on their way to a brightly lit giant screen TV over South Hall.

"We lucked out," he said. "If our extension cord went over there we'd be out of power."

Officials blamed condensation from heavy rainfall, causing a transformer to go out. It was raining in Las Vegas on Monday and Tuesday - rare for a desert city.

Several brands used the opportunity to pitch their wares. One vendor invited people to visit its booth to check out a battery pack, for instance. Intel had a tongue-in-cheek announcement for a product called "Blackout."


On Twitter, pictures of phone charging stations circulated, with some users gloating as they pointed out and giggled at the misfortune of folks who had their phones locked inside, not charging.


So close, yet so far away. It's funny to see a phone held captive in what's essentially an electricity vending machine as its owner paces back and forth. Until, of course, it happens to you.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldtechnologypower outageCES
TECHNOLOGY
Edmunds releases list of best used cars for college students
France bans smartphones in schools for students under 16
Facebook to roll out addiction awareness feature
TSA to begin testing out new bag screening technology
Dog recognition app helps identify dog breeds
More Technology
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News