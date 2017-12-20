If you need to pick a password and you're in a bind, you should definitely not use '123456.'
According to software company SplashData, the string of numerals was the most commonly used password across the internet in 2017, unseating previous champ 'password.'
Other common passwords in addition to strings of digits include 'qwerty,' 'abc123,' '111111,' 'iloveyou,' 'admin,' 'letmein' and 'monkey.'
SplashData parsed millions of stolen passwords posted online to determine which ones were used the most often. The company said an October 2017 hack of nearly 3 million Adobe users' data added two new entries to the top 20: 'adobe123' and 'photoshop.'
"Seeing passwords like 'adobe123' and 'photoshop' on this list offers a good reminder not to base your password on the name of the website or application you are accessing," SplashData CEO Morgan Slain said in a press release.
A strong password contains at least eight characters. SplashData recommended creating short phrases of random words with spaces or special characters between them. Users are encouraged to avoid using the same username/password combination for multiple websites.
