TSA to begin testing out new bag screening technology

TSA to begin testing out new bag screening technology. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

The TSA will soon be testing new bag screening technology at security checkpoints at several airports, including Philadelphia International.

The so-called CT scanners can more easily spot explosives and weapons hidden in carry-on bags.

They also speed up the screening process.

Passengers will be allowed to keep liquids and laptops in their carry-on bags at the checkpoints with the CT technology.

