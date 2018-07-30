TSA to begin testing out new bag screening technology

The TSA will soon be testing new bag screening technology at security checkpoints at several airports, including Philadelphia International.
The so-called CT scanners can more easily spot explosives and weapons hidden in carry-on bags.
They also speed up the screening process.
Passengers will be allowed to keep liquids and laptops in their carry-on bags at the checkpoints with the CT technology.
