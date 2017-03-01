TECHNOLOGY

Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

TEMPE, Arizona --
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyuberpedestrian killedpedestrian strucku.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook
Is your Alexa randomly laughing at you? You aren't alone
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
$1K reward in search for St. Joseph's University student in Bermuda
Woman ID'd in deadly West Philadelphia triple shooting
Carson Wentz posts video of himself throwing
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
AG announces new fines for Phila. towing company
Video shows laundromat robbery in West Philly
Timeline of Allentown teen's journey to Mexico and back
Show More
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
White House says Trump isn't considering firing Mueller
Celebrities show support for Pennridge students serving detention
Package thief caught on camera in Philly
Austin likely facing 'serial bomber,' police chief says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos