Windows update could slow down your PC

Microsoft is issuing a new update that fixes vulnerabilities revealed by chip-makers last week.

Security holes -- nicknamed "Spectre" and "Meltdown" -- could allow hackers to access your files.

Microsoft's update closes that gap but it also slows down your machine.

The company says Windows 10 users shouldn't notice much of a difference.

However, more than half of Windows users run Windows 8 or below.

