Your Life: New app turns memories into mini movies

A new app can help you organize and enjoy all your memories in a digital storytelling way. (WPVI)

With the holidays over, a lot of us are left with an overload of videos and pictures on our smartphone, capturing all the great memories of the year.

"There are 2 billion smartphones in the world, so everyone is able to take great photos and great video, but no one really knows what to do with it after that," said Jerry Bell, VidMob.

That's the void VidMob is looking to fill. A mobile marketplace connecting people to professional editors.

"There are a lot of great tools and if people want to spend the time for how to use them, they can. But realistically, people don't have the time," said Bell.

So how does it work? First you download the app for free. Once you upload all of your media, you see a list of all the editors who you can work with. Underneath each option are customer reviews and previous videos they've edited.

"You choose one that fits exactly the video you want to make and fits your aesthetic and fits your price point," said Bell.

Prices for videos are based on how much media you submit, ranging anywhere from $50 to a few hundred. You can use the messenger part of the app to communicate with the editor about the style of video, music, special graphics or story-boarding.

Action News reporter Erin O'Hearn picked Kevin. A few days after, she sent him pictures and videos from a family vacation. He sent her back a few rough drafts for approval and by the end of the week, tada!

"So you'll receive a download link that will be high definition. The videos are yours. Once they're edited, you can do whatever you'd like with them," said Bell.

VidMob is also becoming popular with small businesses.

"With the way the internet works now, you really need to be producing video for your social media, producing video for your website, on a daily basis," said Bell.

If you download the VidMob app, you can use the promo code 6abc and receive 25 percent off.

You can also check out these self-editing apps:

- Magisto

- Montaj
- Viddy
- Cute CUT
- Cineyfy
- Qik Video
- Reel Director
