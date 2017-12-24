Teen charged with murdering girlfriend's parents

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of a northern Virginia couple.Police say the teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, shot himself after fatally shooting Buckley Fricker and her husband, Scott, inside their home Friday morning. The suspect is in the hospital in life-threatening condition.Officials say he was dating the Frickers' 16-year-old daughter. The couple had concerns about their relationship because he reportedly had neo-Nazi interests.Janet Kuhn, Buckley's mother, says there was an early morning rendezvous between the Fricker's daughter and the suspect on Friday at their home."They spent an hour together approximately from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. and Buckley and Scott heard a noise and somehow sensed something was up," Kuhn said. She says the boyfriend shot the Frickers when they confronted him and then turned the gun on himself.Kuhn says she knows the couple would have no regrets in how they protected their daughter."I don't think there's anything else they could have done, but who could ever forsee anything this horrible?" she said.Police have not said if the suspect will be charged as an adult. Because of his medical condition, he has not yet been served with his charging papers.The shooting remains under investigation.----------