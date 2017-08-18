16-year-old boy from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a Pennsylvania teenager.

It happened Thursday at a Hindu Temple on Main Street in Robbinsville.

A 16-year-old boy from Hatfield, Montgomery County was volunteering on a construction project inside the building when he fell approximately 45 feet to his death.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Hamilton, where he died an hour later.

Police say the fall appears to be an accident.
Related Topics:
child killedfallnew jersey newspennsylvania newsRobbinsville Township
