ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a Pennsylvania teenager.
It happened Thursday at a Hindu Temple on Main Street in Robbinsville.
A 16-year-old boy from Hatfield, Montgomery County was volunteering on a construction project inside the building when he fell approximately 45 feet to his death.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Hamilton, where he died an hour later.
Police say the fall appears to be an accident.
