Teen shot and killed in Camden

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Camden, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the area of South 29th and Clinton streets.

Arriving officers found the Camden teen lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken by EMS to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jason Rowello at (856) 225-8475 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 757-7420.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshootingteenagerCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Coroner called for report of body in Bucks County
AccuWeather: Black Ice This Morning, Milder This Afternoon
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
Burst pipe at Center City Marriott causes water leak
Tips for deicing your car's windshield
Feds discover more than 700 lbs of cocaine at Philly port
Woman, 62, froze to death after fall on porch
2 women steal car as victim works out at Planet Fitness
Show More
Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting
Car catches fire in garage, flames spread to apartments
3 teens recovering following stabbing in Lawndale
Doctors say raw oysters played role in woman's death
Police search for 2 suspects following the discovery of more than $150K in drugs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos