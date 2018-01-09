Teen shot and killed in Camden

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Camden, authorities said Tuesday.It happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the area of South 29th and Clinton streets.Arriving officers found the Camden teen lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken by EMS to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Jason Rowello at (856) 225-8475 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 757-7420.------