Teens charged after girl with allergy exposed to pineapple

EMBED </>More Videos

Teens charged after girl with allergy exposed to pineapple. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

BUTLER, Pa. --
Three teenagers face criminal charges after intentionally exposing a school classmate with a severe pineapple allergy to the fruit, authorities said.

Police in Butler Township allege that a 14-year-old high-fived the other 14-year-old girl to expose her to the fruit during lunch period Dec. 13 at Butler Intermediate High School. The victim was taken by ambulance to Butler Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect was charged in juvenile court with felony aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and other offenses. Two other girls, ages 13 and 14, face charges including criminal conspiracy.

Chief John Hays said the girl's allergy was well-known and pineapple isn't served during that period but someone had brought it from home. While pineapple is not typically a weapon, police consulted with Butler County prosecutors, who recommended aggravated assault charges because the girls are alleged to have been aware of their classmate's allergy, he said.

"This was an intentional act," Lt. Matt Pearson said. "They sat at the lunch table right next to her and talked about doing it. Some had reservations, but they went through with it."

The Butler Area School District released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that "as with all student discipline issues" no comment would be provided on the specific incident.

"However, it is our expectation that our students respect themselves and others. When that does not occur, the district will take appropriate disciplinary action and, if appropriate, contact law enforcement," the statement said.

Dr. Allison Freeman, an allergist-immunologist with Allegheny Health Network, told KDKA that bullying using food allergies is becoming more common.

"It's definitely something schools need to be talking about," Freeman said. "It's no joke and putting a little bit of peanut butter on the keyboard to hurt somebody is a potentially deadly thing."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsassault
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
VIDEO: NJ police officer nearly hit by passing car
2 NJ women arrested for drugs after traffic stop
Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat
Firefighters battle house blaze in Bridgeton
Super Bowl tickets up for auction to support good cause
Fletcher Cox assures Eagles fans team is ready for Patriots
Show More
Congressman Pat Meehan won't seek re-election
Trump calls report he ordered Mueller's firing 'fake news'
Kidnap victim killed during botched FBI raid outside Houston
Casey Affleck will not present at or attend Oscars
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat
More Video