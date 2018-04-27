BILL COSBY

Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.,Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Temple University said on Friday that it has rescinded Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

This comes one day after Cosby was found guilty on all charges in his sexual assault retrial.

Bill Cosby long served as a leading public face and a key fundraiser for the university in Philadelphia.

The decision came as Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, all announced Thursday they would revoke honorary degrees given to Cosby years ago.

Boston College made the opposite decision and a spokesman told the Boston Globe that "as a matter of policy, we do not rescind honorary degrees."

RAW VIDEO: Bill Cosby leaves courtroom after verdict
Bill Cosby lashed out at the prosecutor in an expletive-filled tirade in the Norristown, Pa. courtroom where he was convicted Thursday on all charges in his sexual assault retrial.

Cosby received his bachelor's from Temple and served on its board of trustees for decades before resigning in 2014. He received the honorary degree in 1991.

Board of Trustees Chairman Patrick O'Connor had recused himself from discussions on the honorary degree. O'Connor represented Cosby in 2005 when he first faced allegations of sexual assault from former Temple women's basketball administrator Andrea Constand.

Cosby almost never attended Temple board meetings over the years, but he was the university's public face. He also frequently turned out to support the school's basketball teams, an interest that connected him with Constand.

Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.


Constand said she had socialized with Cosby and then sought him out for career advice before he later knocked her out with three blue pills he called "your friends" and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized, unable to resist or say no.

Even before the verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. had revoked honorary degrees from Cosby in light of allegations against him.

Ohio State University's governing board pulled a 2001 degree from Cosby this month in the days leading up to his retrial.

Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman
Bill Cosby first met accuser Andrea Constand more than a decade ago at Philadelphia's Temple University, where she manages the women's basketball team.


Colleges across the country have struggled to decide whether to strip honors from men whose reputations have been tarnished in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Some have been quick to cut ties, including the University at Buffalo, which revoked an honorary degree from disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, and Fordham University, which pulled an honor from fired news anchor Charlie Rose.

But others besides Boston College have refused. The Juilliard School in New York, which gave an honorary doctorate to actor Kevin Spacey in 2000, said it does not rescind such honors.

Although it traditionally has been rare for schools to rescind honorary degrees retroactively, experts say it has become more common in light of the #MeToo movement. Some schools have been pressured to strip honors by students, faculty or outside critics.

Often it's up to a school's governing board to approve and revoke honorary degrees, which are often awarded to notable alumni or graduation speakers.
