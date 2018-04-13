Terminix employee indicted after incident that sickened Delaware family

Pictured: Dr. Theresa Devine and her husband Steve Esmond.

A Terminix employee has been indicted by a Grand Jury following an incident that nearly killed a Delaware Family.

59-year-old Jose Riveria is accused of violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

According to the indictment, Rivera illegally applied fumigants in multiple homes in the U.S. Virgin islands in 2015.

Dr. Theresa Devine, her husband, Steve Esmond, and their two teenage boys were poisoned by methyl bromide at one of those condos on St. Johns Island and had to be airlifted home for medical treatment.

Officials say, the chemical left the father and his two teenaged sons either paralyzed or partially paralyzed.

Back in November, the United States government officially sentenced Terminix for the spraying a toxic pesticide.

The exterminator was also fined $10 million, after the U.S. government says it illegally used methyl bromide at 13 residences, and one resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Some of that money will go to the EPA to continue cleanup of the toxic, life-threatening chemical.

The company has since agreed to stop using the pesticide in the U.S. and its territories.

