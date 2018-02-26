The success box will get life and career going and organized

Jamila Payne Success Box/Made in Philly
We all have packed schedules, so who's got time for 'personal projects'? Jeannette Reyes introduces a Philly girl who designed a system, to help you get going... with your goals!
Jamila Payne, CEO/Founder
Daily Success Routine
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
FYI Philly
FYI Philly