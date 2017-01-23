Broadway in Wilmington: The Playhouse Experience

Cinderella
February 7-12, 2017
Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is the Tony Award- winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that's delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love-the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more-plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who's ever had a wish, a dream... or a really great pair of shoes.
Riverdance
February 21-26, 2017
The international Irish dance phenomenon-and one of the highest grossing shows in Playhouse history- is back by popular demand in Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Of all the performances to emerge from Ireland-in rock, music, theatre and film-nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.
Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour is composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan, and comes directly to North America from a sold-out run across Europe and Asia.
Pippin
March 7-12, 2017
PIPPIN is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked, PIPPIN will lift you up and leave you smiling. This unforgettable new production is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. Hailed as "an eye-popping, jaw-dropping extravaganza" (NY1), it's unlike anything you have ever seen! Come experience PIPPIN, one young man's journey to be extraordinary.
Following its acclaimed run at Boston's American Repertory Theater, this captivating new production comes straight from Broadway, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Hair and The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess). It features sizzling choreography in the style of Bob Fosse and breathtaking acrobatics by Les 7 Doigts de la Main, the creative force behind the nationwide sensation Traces. PIPPIN is noted for many Broadway standards including "Corner of the Sky," "Magic To Do," "Glory," "No Time at All," "Morning Glow," and "Love Song."
Join us... for a magical, unforgettable new PIPPIN.
Once
March 31-April 2, 2017
Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, ONCE is a truly original Broadway experience. Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, ONCE tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance. Emotionally captivating and theatrically breathtaking, ONCE draws you in from the very first note and never lets go. It's an unforgettable story about going for your dreams... not living in fear... and the power of music to connect all of us.
Box Office Hours:
Regular Hours: Monday - Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Summer Hours/June-August: Monday - Friday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Contact: 302.888.0200