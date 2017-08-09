Thief swipes donation jar from Mullica Hill diner

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the man who stole a donation jar from a New Jersey diner.

The owner of the Harrison House Diner on Main Street in Mullica Hill said the suspect was inside the diner with another man around 6:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video posted on Facebook by owner Constantine Benas shows the suspect hanging out by the counter.



After standing around for about 30 seconds, he casually reaches down, grabs the jar, and leaves the diner.

That jar was used to collect money for a local food bank.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police.

Related Topics:
new jersey newstheftMullica Township
