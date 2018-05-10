Thief targets mom walking with baby in Upper Darby

EMBED </>More Videos

Thief targets mom pushing stroller: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 10, 2018 (WPVI)

By
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A brazen bandit, stealing from a mom and baby, was captured in the act on surveillance video in Upper Darby.

Rahin Sabur was around the corner from her home when a thief made the young mother his prey.

"One hand was on the handle where my bag is and the other hand I'm grabbing the bottle," Sabur said. "As I'm grabbing the bottle from my son, he comes, snatches the bag, crosses and he runs."

A neighbor's home surveillance caught the suspect making off with a red purse and the contents inside.

"I was so flustered. I was like 'What just happened?'" she said. "I wasn't going to leave my baby and chase after him or anything.

Upper Darby Police Supt. Michael Chitwood said it's just a sad state of affairs.

"It's sad that in today's world that you are out walking your baby and some dirtball steals your handbag," he said.

Sabur said she had no sense she was being followed as she was walking from her sister's home to run some errands, which included a stop at the bank.

She said while they were walking, her 10-month-old son began crying.

Distracted with trying to calm him down, she admits she made herself a target.

She said looking back, she probably would have done things differently.

"I probably would have put my bag under, and that's the thing I always put it under," she said. Yesterday just happened to be a day I put it on top."

Thankfully, neither Sabur nor her infant were hurt.

She said she last saw the suspect running away south on the unit block of Glendale, and minutes later drove by with a woman holding what looked like her handbag.

She's never seen the pair before in the neighborhood, but hopes they are found so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspurse snatchingsurveillance videoUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead following violent car crash in Lawncrest
Body of 12 year old recovered from Burlington Twp. lake
Camden Co. officials investigating death of a toddler
Vermin, mold found in Philadelphia classrooms
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Severe Storms This Evening
Group raises funds to bail women out of jail before Mother's Day
Nurse charged following death of H.R. McMaster's father
Man indicted for assault of Atlantic City housekeeper
Show More
Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street
Lockdown lifted at GW High School; male in custody
Search for Cobbs Creek shooting suspect
Police: 2 men arrested for Rhawnhurst murder
2 dead following argument at SW Philly restaurant
More News