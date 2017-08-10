Philadelphia Police are investigating the report of a stolen car with a toddler in the back seat.It happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.The child's 30 year father says he was shopping for sneakers at a shopping mall and left his car running with his child in the back seat. That's' when he saw a man jumped into the car and begin to speed off.He tells police he tried to stop the man, but he kept going."Within minutes police were notified that a 3-year-old child was dropped off in a baby seat behind the fire station at 8200 Roosevelt Boulevard," said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "When police responded to that location they found the 3-year-old child sitting in a baby seat. The child was not injured."Fortunately, less than an hour later the child was dropped off next to a fire station where paramedics were able to respond quickly.The child's mother and other family members would soon descend on the location, feeling anxious about what had happened.Police say this case serves as a reminder of why you should not leave a child unattended in a car, especially with the keys inside."First of all, it's illegal to leave your car with the engine running. That in itself is a crime. But to leave your child inside of the car with the engine running is also a crime. You should never leave your child in a vehicle - especially in the summer," said Small.The car being sought is a 2013 Honda Accord, medium or dark green in color. it has damage to the driver side front corner panel.If you see the vehicle you are asked to call 911.----------