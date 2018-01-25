Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Smyrna, Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) --
Two Delaware men are behind bars after police say a traffic stop in Smyrna led to the discovery of illegal drugs and money.

It happened at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Police pulled over a car for speeding on North DuPont Highway near East Commerce Street.

Upon searching the vehicle, police say, officers found 130 bags of heroin hidden in a book bag.

And they found $1,365 in cash - believed to be proceeds from drug sales - in the driver's pocket.

The driver, 22-year-old Ezekiel Shockley, and his passenger, 20-year-old Zackary Shockley, both of Townsend, Del., were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.

Ezekiel Shockley was also charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Both are behind bars in lieu of $1,000 bail each.

