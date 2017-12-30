TRAFFIC

Stuck freight train causes road closure in Delaware County

OGDEN (WPVI) --
A large freight train is stuck in Ogden, Delaware County.

This all started around 11 a.m. Saturday when a train traveling north from Delaware lost a section of cars after a hydraulic pump failed.

The intersection of Meetinghouse and Naamans Creek Road is shut down, as the train is blocking the intersection.

Crews are working to remove the train. There is no danger to the public.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrains
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Tractor-trailer overturns causing front cab to fall off overpass on Blue Route
Overturned trash truck causes traffic congestion in Bucks County
40,000 pounds of avocados spill on Texas highway after fiery crash
One dead after crash on I-295 in Mercer County
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 females found dead in Collingswood home
Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday
AccuWeather: Stinging Arctic wind arrives
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
Tractor-trailer overturns causing front cab to fall off overpass on Blue Route
Light snow falls throughout the region
Police arrest man found in possession of numerous firearms and drugs in Galloway
PennDOT monitors road conditions during snowfall
Show More
Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter dies at 27
Overturned trash truck causes traffic congestion in Bucks County
Man arrested after high speed chase spans NJ, Delaware
Taxi driver critical after losing control of vehicle in Collingswood
Firefighters battle fire in city's Burholme section
More News
Photos
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Fugitives sought by U.S. Marshals Task Force
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos