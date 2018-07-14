1 dead after crash on 295 in Newport, Delaware

A driver is dead after their car slammed into a tree in Newport, Delaware.State police tell Action News that the driver was traveling on 295 northbound near the 95 merge around 5 a.m. Saturday when they lost control and ran off the road.The impact of the crash killed the driver, and injured two others in the vehicle.495 South at the Newport off-ramp and 295 North at 495 South are closed while police investigate this deadly crash.------