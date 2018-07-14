1 dead after crash on 295 in Newport, Delaware

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) --A driver is dead after their car slammed into a tree in Newport, Delaware.
State police tell Action News that the driver was traveling on 295 northbound near the 95 merge around 5 a.m. Saturday when they lost control and ran off the road.
The impact of the crash killed the driver, and injured two others in the vehicle.
495 South at the Newport off-ramp and 295 North at 495 South are closed while police investigate this deadly crash.
