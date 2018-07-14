1 dead after crash on I-495 in Newport, Delaware

One person has died following an early morning crash on I-495 near the I-295 northbound on-ramp.Delaware State Police tell Action News a car that was traveling on I-295 northbound near the merge with I-95 in Newport ran off the road and struck a tree.Three people were inside the vehicle at the time.Police say the driver of the vehicle did not survive.Police also say a second vehicle was involved but did not say how.Both passengers were hospitalized with injuries, their conditions are not known.------