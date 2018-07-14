TRAFFIC

1 dead after crash on I-495 in Newport, Delaware

1 dead after crash on I-495 in Newport, Delaware. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) --
One person has died following an early morning crash on I-495 near the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

Delaware State Police tell Action News a car that was traveling on I-295 northbound near the merge with I-95 in Newport ran off the road and struck a tree.

Three people were inside the vehicle at the time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not survive.

Police also say a second vehicle was involved but did not say how.

Both passengers were hospitalized with injuries, their conditions are not known.

