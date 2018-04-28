TRAFFIC

1 dead after SUV hit by cargo from flipped truck on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Car hit by falling cargo after truck flips on I-95 ramp; 1 dead. Watch this report from Action News at 7pm on April 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a crash involving spilled cargo from a flipped-over tractor-trailer on the ramp from Interstate 95 to the Walt Whitman Bridge on Saturday.

The crash happened near the exit for I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned on the ramp, which is elevated over the highway, and some of the truck's cargo fell onto the highway.

That caused the driver of a Honda HR-V to crash.

The passenger in the Honda, 61-year-old Thanh Tam Nguyen of Glenolden, Pa. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
